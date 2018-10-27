Events happening in November in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Event’s happening in and around southern Arizona this month.
Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.
Check out the events by county here:
2-4 TUCSON: 29th Annual All Soul’s Procession – A two-mile, human-powered procession that ends in the finalizing action of burning a large urn filled with the hopes, offerings and wishes for those who have passed, a celebration and mourning of the lives of our loved ones. 520-770-1533 or 520-624-5004 or http://www.allsoulsprocession.org or http://www.visitTucson.org
2-4 TUCSON: 11th Annual Tucson Comic Con - Tucson Convention Center. A show for professional guests from the comic book industry as well as local creators. It is for all ages and is a chance to experience a good old-fashioned comic book convention. Fri. 1:30-6 pm; Sat. 9 am – 5 pm; Sun. 9 am – 3 pm. 800-745-3000 or https://www.tucsoncomic-con.com/
2-4 TUCSON: 32nd Annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games - Rillito Raceway Park. Kilted bagpipe bands, Scottish, Irish, Cornish, Welsh music, dancing, food, athletic competitions, clan tents, vendors, military re-creations. $. 520-909-7299 or http://www.tucsoncelticfestival.org
3 TUCSON: 3rd Annual Pumpkin Smash - Las Milpitas de Cottonwood Farm. A family friendly event focusing on sustainable gardening practices and how they can benefit. Opportunity to bring used jack-o-lanterns for composting, sample pumpkin related recipes, and watch a pumpkin catapulting competition! It will feature music, kid’s activities, and an opportunity to learn more about gardening and sustainability organizations and programs. Free. 4 pm. 520-882-3303
3 TUCSON: 2018 Liver Life Walk Tucson – Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Walk benefiting the American Liver Foundation; 1 mile or 5K. 8:30 am. 602-953-1800 or https://liverlifewalk.org/tucson/
4 ORACLE: Toru Tagawa Ensemble – Oracle Center for the Arts. This Signature Series concert will feature chamber music of Beethoven, Wieniawski, and Dvorak performed by Toru Tagawa and friends. $30. https://www.oraclepianosociety.org/
4-12/2 TUCSON: The Cripple of Inishmaan - Tornabene Theatre. By Arizona Repertory Theatre. The work of Martin McDonagh brought to the stage. Known for the recently Oscar nominated film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, McDonagh presents a play that is a poignant comic masterpiece in equal parts dark comedy and Irish fable. 520-621-1162 or http://theatre.arizona.edu
8 TUCSON: The Presidio District Experience: A Progressive Food Heritage and History Tour – Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum. Led by local experts who have a deep knowledge of Old and New World foods, ethnobotany and local history. Participants learn about Tucson’s origins and the food fusions that occurred when the Spanish and Tohono O’Odham were first learning from each other. In addition to tastings of Old and New World foods, participants also enjoy Three Wells Distillery’s Silver and Copper spirits made from prickly pear fruits. $50-75. 12:30-4 pm. http://www.TucsonPresidio.com
8-1/2 TUCSON: Lights of the World Festival – Kino Sports Complex. More than 45 displays and more than six million lights. Free carnival rides. An unforgettable exploration of global cultures and cuisine. Other entertainment features include acrobatic show or sea lion show. $16-18. Tu-Su 5-10 pm. https://lightsoftheworldus.com/
10 SAHUARITA: 10th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival – Green Valley Pecan Company. Features the popular Pecan Classic and Family Nut Run/Walk. A variety of pecan activities will be showcased, including a pecan pie contest and pecan nut cracking competition. Harvest demonstrations, kids area, food court, marketplace and much more! Free. $5 parking. 9 am – 5 pm. 520-329-5790 or http://www.sahuaritapecanfestival.com/
10 TUCSON: General Tchefary - Sea of Glass Center for the Arts International African Roots Reggae artist and activist from the Ivory Coast brings his 7-piece band. $15-20. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org
10 VAIL: Colossal Vail 50/50 - Colossal Cave Mountain Park. Run 50 miles or 50K on the Arizona Trail between the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains and Saguaro National Park, 100% singletrack, flat, fast and organized, benefits the Arizona Trail Association. 6:30 am. https://runazt.org/colossal-vail-50-50/
11 TUCSON: Footprints at the Fox – Fox Tucson Theatre. Cheer the next generation of dance makers at the historic Fox Tucson Theatre with engaging new works created by our professional company of dancers. Innovative, entertaining, moving, and suitable for the entire family. Audience members vote for their favorite piece and winners will be announced and awarded a cash prize. (one performance only). $25. http://www.brownpapertickets.com or http://ballettucson.org/
11 TUCSON: 14th Annual Everyone Runs Veterans Day Half Marathon/5K – Old Tucson You’ll want to make this fall half marathon your goal race for the season and plan it as a part of your training, as the course will be challenging for sure. With the beauty of this area, and hardly a building or home in-site, plus excellent roads, this race is the one you’ll want to run. 7 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net
14 TUCSON: The Presidio District Experience: A Progressive Food Heritage and History Tour – Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum. Led by local experts who have a deep knowledge of Old and New World foods, ethnobotany and local history. Participants learn about Tucson’s origins and the food fusions that occurred when the Spanish and Tohono O’Odham were first learning from each other. In addition to tastings of Old and New World foods, participants also enjoy Three Wells Distillery’s Silver and Copper spirits made from prickly pear fruits. $50-75. 12:30-4 pm. http://www.TucsonPresidio.com
15-17 TUCSON: Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival – Tucson Expo Center. Exhibits from many companies, new products, techniques and ideas, ‘make and take’ workshops, educational seminars. $10. Thu & Fri 10 am – 5 pm, Sat 10 am - 4 pm. http://www.quiltcraftsew.com/tucson.html
17 TUCSON: 36th Annual El Tour de Tucson – TCC. Thousands of cyclists from around the world compete, perimeter tour with 100-, 75-, 50-, 25-mile rides. Plus a fun ride of 10, 5, 1, or 1/4-mile courses perfect for novices and families. Open to pros, fitness buffs, fun-lovers and kids, by Perimeter Bicycling Association of America. 520-745-2033 or http://www.perimeterbicycling.com/el-tour-de-tucson
17 TUCSON: Made in Tucson Market – A space for Tucsonans to meet local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. All artists included in the Market must be Tucson residents and make their goods locally. The Market will be inclusive, show casing a variety of people who make their goods here in the Old Pueblo. http://www.fourthavenue.org/made-tucson-market/
17 TUCSON: Starseed Acoustic Ensemble - Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. 6-piece activist folk-rock band with members from Nashville, Germany, New Zealand and beyond performing a unique blend of original, eclectic music with thought-provoking lyrics written to soothe the heart, inspire the mind, and expand consciousness. $13-18. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org
17-18 TUCSON: Charlie Parker’s Yardbird – Temple of Music and Art. A journey through the mind of a great jazz legend, Charlie Parker’s Yardbird delves into the personal purgatory of the great American saxophonist. Told through a series of interconnected scenes following his death, Parker attempts to compose his final masterpiece while examining the demons that propelled his genius. Swiftly paced and pulsing with energy, this journey into the mind of a legend will captivate you from its first, blue notes to its final rest. 7:30 & 2 pm. https://www.azopera.org/performances/charlie-parkers-yardbird
18 MARANA: A Taste of the Wild: The Marana Wild Foods Gastronomy Tour - Exclusive tastings, including gourmet wild crafted foods from Bean Tree Farm, Catalina Brewing Company, and Button Brew House. Visit one archaeology site related to ancient foodways. 9:30 am – 1:30 pm. https://www.discovermarana.org/gastronomy-tour/
24-25 TUCSON: Artists of the Southwest – Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Artists of the Southwest is pleased to announce an exciting new and affordable fine art fair showcasing southern Arizona artist, there will also be food trucks and music. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. 520-612-9519 or https://www.facebook.com/ArtistsOfTheSouthwest/
30-12/9 TUCSON: 31st Annual Luminaria Nights - Tucson Botanical Gardens. Paths are lined with luminarias for the holidays and the gardens are filled with musical entertainment and festive refreshments. $9-18. 5:30-8:30 pm. 520-326-9686 or https://tucsonbotanical.org/
9-11 BISBEE: 7th Annual Sidepony Express Music Festival - A three-day showcase of emerging independent musical artists in about 20 unique venues and 100 bands who each play several times throughout the weekend in different spaces. This event is open and free to the public. http://sideponyexpressmusicfestival.com/
10 SIERRA VISTA: 24th Annual Veterans’ Day Parade – From Fry Blvd to Veteran’s Memorial Park. Honor the area’s veterans and active duty soldiers. A short ceremony takes place at the Veterans Memorial Park following the parade. 9 am. http://www.visitsierravista.com
17 SIERRA VISTA: Ramsey Canyon Half Marathon Challenge - Our Lady of the Mountains Church. Runners will go through some nice neighborhoods and work their way up to the turn around point at the tree just before the stream and the Ramsey Canyon Preserve This is a challenging hilly course on paved roads with beautiful views of the Huachuca Mountains created in 2005 by TMRC President Marylou Blakely. $50. 5:30 am. 520-249-2984 or http://www.thundermountainrunningclub.org/events.html
22 HEREFORD: 2018 5K Turkey Trot - This is an out and back course on dirt roads. Registration at 6:30 am. $15 adults and $5 for kids. 520-249-2984 or http://www.thundermountainrunningclub.org/events.html
2-4 TUBAC: 59th Annual Tubac Fall Arts & Craft Festival - More than 100 juried artists and crafters from around the country will exhibit just in time for holiday shopping. 10 am – 5 pm. 520-398 2704 or http://www.tubacaz.com
3 SONOITA: 2017 17th Annual Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival – Empire Ranch in the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area. Celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Festival showcases Bureau of Land Management and Empire Ranch Foundation’s efforts to preserve the Empire Ranch for future generations. More than 2,000 visitors come to the ranch to enjoy Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking and Western entertainment. 10 am – 4 pm. https://www.empireranchfoundation.org/ranch-events/cowboy-festival/2017-roundup-program/
10 ELGIN: 18th Annual St. Martin's New Release Festival - Sonoita Vineyards. Celebrating the release of new wines and blessing of the new vintage, admission include souvenir wine glass, food and wine pairings, wine tasting, winery tours from the wine maker and vineyard tours. $35. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-455-5893 or http://www.sonoitavineyards.com
10 TUBAC: Old Town Tubac Historic Adobe Building Tour - Tour inside Old Town historic adobe buildings within Tubac’s National Historic District and learn about the rich lives and times of their residents who over hundreds of years shaped the Tubac, Where Art and History Meet, we know today. Co-sponsored by the Tubac Historical Society and the Lowe House Project artist in residency program. $40. 10 am - 3 pm. 520-398-2252 or http://tubacpresidio.org
A full calendar of Arizona's annual events, categorized by topic, is available VisitArizona.com.
