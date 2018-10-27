Events happening in November in southern Arizona

11 TUCSON: 14th Annual Everyone Runs Veterans Day Half Marathon/5K – Old Tucson You’ll want to make this fall half marathon your goal race for the season and plan it as a part of your training, as the course will be challenging for sure. With the beauty of this area, and hardly a building or home in-site, plus excellent roads, this race is the one you’ll want to run. 7 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net