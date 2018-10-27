FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple of hot days before a Halloween cool down!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sunny and warm end to the weekend! We will flirt with record temperatures this weekend with highs around 90 degrees. The record is 94. The dry weather continues into next week but temps will cool down into the 70s just in time for Halloween!
SUNDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs is the low 80s.