Hero DPS trooper talks about wrong way incident

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson News Now is learning more details about the indecent that shut-down part of I-10 and Cortaro last week, from the Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper that put himself in a life or death situation.
“I told our dispatcher on the radio that I saw the description of the vehicle. It was driving without its headlights on, it was in the median lane when I saw it we both approached each other simultaneously,” said Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Christopher Navar, who in that split second put himself in harms way, ramming his patrol SUV into the wrong way driver’s car.
It was Sunday night, Oct. 14 and Navar was at I-10 and Orange Grove helping a stranded motorist, when he heard the call came in about a wrong way driver.
"I hit the vehicle with the left front side of my patrol vehicle, after the collision occurred I excited my pretty much had to break her window and render aide to her," said Navar.
Both Trooper Navar and the woman driving the car were taken to the hospital.
The woman had been driving east in the westbound lanes of I-10, when the trooper made the call saving others on the highway from a very dangerous situation.
"I made the right decision," Navar said. "I'm just happy to be alive."
For Navar every time he comes by the area of I-10 and Cortaro, he will think about that incident and that night. He told Tucson News Now that it is something that will stick with him for the rest of his life.
“It was a life or death situation really, not only for myself, but for the public safety,” said the 11-year veteran, who is back patrolling the highway. “If I didn’t have compassion for anybody I wouldn’t be doing this job.”
