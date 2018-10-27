The Latest: Arizona court explains blocking of tax measure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the Arizona Supreme Court's reasons for blocking a tax increase for the rich from the November ballot (all times local):
10:40 a.m.
The Arizona Supreme Court says it blocked a ballot measure seeking to boost taxes on the rich from the November ballot because proponents failed to reveal it also would increase some taxes for other taxpayers and it misstated the actual increase on high wage-earners.
The 5-2 opinion issued by the court Friday gives a full explanation of why the court blocked the measure in August. Chief Justice Scott Bales and Justice Ann Timmer dissented.
The unsigned opinion from the five justices who voted to block the measure said the initiative's 100-word description left out the elimination of tax bracket inflation indexing that would affect other taxpayers. It also used confusing language to explain the tax increase on the wealthy intended to boost education funding by about $690 million a year.
12:01 a.m.
The Arizona Supreme Court is set to explain its reasons for barring a ballot proposal seeking to raise income taxes on the wealthy to fund schools from appearing on the November ballot.
The state's high court plans to release its written ruling on Friday.
The seven-member court barred the voter initiative from the ballot in August. It issued a brief order saying a majority found the measure's description of a tax rate change and failure to mention elimination of tax bracket indexing created a danger of confusion or unfairness. It left a full explanation for later.
Opponents said the tax hike would have harmed the economy, while supporters touted an estimated $690 million for schools.