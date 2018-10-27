NASCAR titles on line Saturday night

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s winner-take-all Saturday night out at Tucson Speedway.
At least in the Outlaw Late Model division.
Following the Oct. 13 race, the points in Division II were zeroed out among the drivers in the top four positions creating a one race for the points championship scenario.
Brandon Schilling was the points leader while positions 2nd-4th were all within one point of each other.
Schilling presented the idea of a winner-take-all race, and the rest agreed.
Since other drivers in the division will also be competing the guideline is whoever finishes best of Top 4 in the 30-lap run will be the 2018 Outlaw Late Model Champion.
Schilling’s lead was 57 points so he has the most to lose.
Current point standings:
Outlaw Late Model
(575) Brandon Schilling (81)
(518) Hershel McGriff Jr. (18)
(517) Ricky Bogart (4)
(516) Harry Ram (19)
Championships will be decide tonight in all division.
Racing starts at 7 p.m.
