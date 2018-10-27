Nogales CBP canines sniff out $523K in hard drugs

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Those canine noses are at it again as U.S. Customs and Border Protection dogs help their handlers foil drug smuggling attempts of more than $500,000 in cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
CBP officers with the Port of Nogales arrested two people, a resident of Mexico and a U.S. citizen on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The first person arrested was a 27-year-old U.S. citizen. His vehicle, a Toyota sedan was pulled for secondary inspection after a canine alerted to it. Officers searched the vehicle and found several packages of drugs in the dashboard - eight pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $200,000 and 28 pounds of meth, worth an estimated $85,000.
On that same Thursday, CBP officers at the Mariposa Crossing pulled a 43-year-old man from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for secondary inspection of his Nissan sedan after the canine alerted. Officers searched and discovered several packages of hard drugs throughout the vehicle - eight pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $217,000, and more than seven pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $21,000.
The drugs and both vehicles were seized, the suspects arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
