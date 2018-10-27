Old Tucson is celebrating 28th year of Nightfall

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Old Tucson is celebrating the 28th year of Nightfall, the Halloween-themed event that runs through Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Staff and artists spend months getting ready for the season, which attracts thousands of people across southern Arizona.
This year, the park features two new attractions: Trick or Treasure and Nightmare Infirmary.
The pirate-themed Trick or Treasure is geared toward children. Park representatives say they wanted to create something that was scary but appropriate for younger children.
The art department at Old Tucso tries to make each year unique and memorable.
Kirk Blondeaux, the park’s facilities manager, said brainstorming happens year-round with crews bringing the ideas to life in spring.
"Meetings are right after Nightfall ends. We get groups of managers together to come up with ideas, but the actual
physical labor goes about April to opening day,” he said.
The cost for tickets are $29.50 for adults and children 12 and over. It is $22 for children 9 to 11 years old while kids 8 and under get in for free.
Large groups can save money by ordering online at http://nightfallaz.com/discounts/
Discount tickets are also available at Bashas, Food City, Subway, Costco and Goodwill.
Aside from the new attractions, the park has partnered with Lyft for the first time.
Lyft is offering a discount for people who use the ride-share service. First-time Lyft users can get $5 off their
first four rides by going to lyft.com/i/nightfall
Existing Lyft users can get 10 percent off two rides to or from Nightfall by going to lyft.com/i/nightfall18
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.