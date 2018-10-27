OVERTIME: Walden Grove heads to state with five-game win streak

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 14th ranked Walden Grove would probably have liked to have been a bit sharper Friday night in a 54-0 win over Palo Verde on Senior Night in Sahuarita.
The Red Wolves (8-2, 5-0) had two 1st half touchdowns called back due to penalties. The fouls came on separate drives and Walden Grove got just three points out of those two possessions.
Junior wide receiver Jordan Lopez eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark on the Wolves first offensive play of the game, a 23-yard catch and run from his brother Alex.
Alex Lopez, who entered the game as the 3rd best passer in Conference 4-A, threw three touchdown passes to the three different receivers (Jordan Lopez, Mason Young and Bradley Capen).
Capen also ran for a score.
The Titans (2-8) have had just one winning season (5-4 in 2013) since state champion coach Todd Mayfield departed at the end of the 2009 season.
Sophomore defensive back Anthony Spaulding had an interception for Palo Verde.
Walden Grove will now await their state tournament assignment which will be announced Saturday morning.
The Red Wolves will make the playoffs for a second straight season under head coach Corey Noble.
Walden Grove, as the 10th-seed, lost to Peoria 33-7 in the Conference 4-A 1st round in 2017 to finish 7-4.
2018 was the 7th season Southern Arizona’s newest high school has fielded a varsity football team. The eight wins is a new school record.
