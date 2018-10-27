TPD on ‘high alert,' to increase patrols after mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department and leaders with the Jewish Community Center are taking safety seriously following the mass shooting at a synagogue Saturday.
At least 12 people were shot, but it’s not clear if that includes those who lost their lives.
Four police officers were injured and Pittsburgh police said there are multiple casualties in the synagogue.
“We have been in touch with local and national authorities and while there is no specific concern, we have certainly stepped up our existing protocol,” said Todd Rockoff, President and CEO of the Tucson Jewish Community Center said Saturday.
The Tucson Police Department said the supervisors with the Midtown Division met with directors of the JCC Saturday morning.
Officers in the division were put on high alert to check on not only the Jewish Community Center, but also three other synagogues. The Tucson Police Department said officers will be doing random spot checks and paperwork in the area.
