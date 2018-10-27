WHO’S IN? High school football playoff pairings released

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The high school football playoff pairings were released Saturday, Oct. 27 and 12 southern Arizona teams got the call.
The first-round games for divisions 6A through 2A are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 2. The playoffs for Division 1A started two weeks ago, but no team from the Tucson area made it.
Below is the postseason pairings for teams from southern Arizona. Full brackets are HERE.
DIVISION 5A
No. 9 Marana at No. 8 Cienega, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 12 Ironwood Ridge at No. 5 Higley, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 11 Flowing Wells at No. 6 Millennium, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
DIVISION 4A
No. 16 Apache Junction at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 12 Glendale at No. 5 Sahuaro, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 14 Walden Grove at No. 3 Desert Edge, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 10 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 7 Cactus, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
DIVISION 3A
No. 13 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 4 Page, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 11 Blue Ridge at No. 6 Sabino, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
DIVISION 2A
No. 9 Benson at No. 8 Alchesay, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
No. 10 Willcox at No. 7 St. Johns 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2
