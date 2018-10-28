BEAR DOWN: Arizona takes 23-8 halftime lead over Oregon

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Khalil Tate returned to the lineup and the Wildcats defense came up with two huge plays as Arizona took a 23-8 lead over Oregon into halftime.
Tate, who sat out last week with an ankle injury, got the nod over backup Rhett Rodriguez as the Wildcats hosted the No. 19 Ducks Saturday night in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium.
Tate threw for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the first half, J.J. Taylor ran for 60 yards and a score and Josh Pollack added three field goals for Arizona.
The Wildcats took advantage of two turnovers by the Ducks -- an interception by Justin Herbert and a fumble by Travis Dye. Arizona also blocked an Oregon punt.
Oregon (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) is coming off a huge loss to Washington State last week. The Ducks fell only 34-20, but it ruined their shot at making a run to the college football playoffs.
Arizona (3-5, 2-3) has lost two straight and needs to run the table -- the Wildcats wrap up the season with games against Colorado, Washington State and Arizona State -- to guarantee a bowl game.
The Wildcats have a recent history of upsetting the Ducks.
In 2007, a Mike Stoops-coached Arizona squad shocked No. 2 Oregon in Tucson. The Wildcats won the showdown in 2013 and 2014, when the Ducks were serious contenders for national crowns.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.