FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s going down!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Temperatures, that is! After seeing some 90s over the weekend, temperatures will fall into the 70s by the end of the workweek. Dry conditions continue. Halloween is looking nice and quiet with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows dropping down into the upper 40s!
MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.