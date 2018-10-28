JUST IN: Cyclist hit on 22nd Street in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police have blocked off a portion of East 22nd Street after a cyclist was hit by a car Saturday evening.
The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet form the Tucson Police Department. East 22nd Street between Euclid Ave and Tyndall Ave has been closed so police can investigate what happened.
Officers urge drivers to avoid the area while they work.
