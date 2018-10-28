MONDAY NIGHT: Local vigil for synagogue victims

A vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A candlelight vigil is being held Monday night in honor of the victims lost in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Eleven people were killed and six were wounded at the Tree of Light Synagogue.

People embrace along the street in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where a shooter opened fire during services at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. ((AP Photo/Keith Srakocic))

The local gathering on Monday night at seven is said to be a multi-faith prayer vigil.

It will be held at the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s Sculpture Gardens located at 3800 East River Road.

The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, the Tucson Jewish Community Center, synagogues, and Jewish agencies within the community are hosting the vigil.

