MONDAY NIGHT: Local vigil for synagogue victims

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A candlelight vigil is being held Monday night in honor of the victims lost in the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
The local gathering on Monday night at seven is said to be a multi-faith prayer vigil.
It will be held at the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s Sculpture Gardens located at 3800 East River Road.
The Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, the Tucson Jewish Community Center, synagogues, and Jewish agencies within the community are hosting the vigil.
