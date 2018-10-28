Pumpkin Patch Adoptions at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pumpkin Patch Adoption event is going on at Pima Animal Care Center until five Sunday evening.
Pets will be available for discounted prices based on “pumpkin promos” found on pumpkins at the shelter.
PACC will also have games, raffles, and other family-friendly entertainment at the Halloween event.
The public is invited to come by the shelter in Halloween costume. Masks and weapons are not allowed.
The promotion continues throughout the month of October.
Animals up for adoption will be four months and older.
Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.