Bid to ban state funds for abortions tests open Oregon laws

In this photo taken Oct. 17, 2018, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, left, poses for photos with supporters after a rally in Portland, Ore. A measure to ban the use of state funds to pay for abortions is on the ballot in Oregon, the state with the least restrictive abortion laws in the nation. If it passes, Measure 106 would mean women who receive their health care through state Medicaid would not have insurance coverage for abortions. (AP Photo/Don Ryan) (Don Ryan)