Cochise county-based librarian recognized as a state leader

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Suzanne Harvey, Director of the Huachuca City Public Library, has been awarded the Arizona Library Association’s Emerging Leader Award for 2018.
The award recognizes exceptionally promising library leaders with no more than five years of full-time library experience. Harvey accepted the award at the Arizona Library Association conference in Mesa on October 26.
Before stepping into her current position as Library Director in 2017, Harvey spent three years as the Children’s Librarian at Huachuca City Public Library, which is a member of the Cochise County Library District. Her past experience includes substitute teaching at Huachuca City Elementary School, and a 22-year career in the U.S. Army that included tours in Italy and Korea.
Harvey said she was honored and humbled by the recognition.
“I am very proud of our library, and know that our wonderful staff, community partners, and town have come together to make the library what it is,” she said.
Under Harvey’s leadership, the Huachuca City Public Library has introduced a wide variety of new programs for the public. These include weekly STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) programs for children, a grant-funded coding club, a series of speakers for adults, and a grant-funded Digital Literacy Center. Harvey has also taken an active role in countywide library leadership.
In a letter of support for Harvey’s nomination, Huachuca City Elementary School Principal Kevin Beaman described her as a “go getter who is always looking for new and innovative ways to improve the community.” Huachuca City Councilmember Johann Wallace highlighted her “dedication to the job, and the people, and the community she serves.”
“Suzanne is the ideal candidate for this award,” said Cochise County Library Director Amadee Ricketts. “Since becoming the director of Huachuca City Public Library, she has empowered her staff to create outstanding programs and reach out to the community. She has built strong partnerships and made excellent use of grant opportunities. All of those things make Huachuca City a shining example for other small libraries.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.