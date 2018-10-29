Firefighters urge safety as Halloween approaches

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With Halloween just days away, first responders want to remind parents to take extra steps to keep their kids safe.
The holiday is the deadliest day for child pedestrians as thousands take to the streets to trick-or-treat.
Firefighters say it’s something that’s preventable. Barrett Baker with the Tucson Fire Department said it starts with a conversation at home.
“That’s probably the biggest issue is that we don’t want that car versus pedestrian,” he said.
Parents should remind their kids to stay on the sidewalks and don’t zig-zag from house to house.
“Again, it’s dark out, you’re excited, your kid is excited … maybe they don’t pay attention, and they don’t see that car coming,” he said.
Baker said drivers also need to do their part and be on alert.
“When we’re in the cars and when we’re driving, make sure we pay extra close attention. Slow down, there’s no need to be blazing through neighborhoods. And then again, as that parent, have that talk with your kids,” he said.
Baker said it’s all about “see and be seen.” That means sending your kids out with a flashlight so they can see and add reflective tape or glowsticks to their costumes to ensure they can be seen by drivers.
Whether you have that costume picked out or not, Baker said there are some things to keep in mind.
Make sure it fits properly, avoiding long robes or capes that could lead to trips and falls. Also, kids should wear appropriate shoes – staying away from flip-flops and instead opting for closed-toed shoes.
Finally, Baker said children should be able to see out of the masks, so let them pick one that has the entire eye area open or at least has the option to pop up.
