Honeybee Canyon trail vandalized

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A trail at Honeybee canyon has been vandalized by spray paint. The vandal marked rocks and cacti with blue spray paint along a mountain biking trail.
Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists (SDMB) say there is a chance the vandalism could be the work of someone attempting to help trail users find their way, however, they are advised to contact the land owner for permission to do trail work.
In addition, SDMB says, " There is a possibility that archaeological sites may have been damaged."
If anyone has any information about those involved in the vandalism to Honeybee Canyon please contact trailsteward@sdmb.org
