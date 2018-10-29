Jimmy Carter wades into Georgia governor’s race

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams listens on during a news conference to announce her rural health care plan in Plains, Ga. Carter is wading into the final days of a Georgia governor's race that's rife with charges and countercharges of attempted voter fraud and attempted voter suppression. In a letter Carter asked Republican nominee Brian Kemp to resign from his post as Georgia secretary of state. Kemp is locked in a tight race with Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom Carter has endorsed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (John Bazemore)