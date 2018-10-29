Kinsler gets his ring

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Ian Kinsler is a World Series champion.
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series Sunday night when they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodgers Stadium to wrap up the Fall Classic in five games.
The 2001 Canyon del Oro High School joined the champs in a mid-season trade from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
Kinsler did not play in Games 4 and 5 after a critical defensive mistake allowed the Dodgers to tie Game 3 in the 9th inning.
Los Angeles went on to win in extra innings.
It’s Kinsler’s first title. He had previously played in two losing World Series with the Texas Rangers (2010 and 2011)
The 13-year veteran hit .240 this season with 14 home runs and 48 RBI.
He batted .208 in the post-season driving in three runs.
Kinsler joins former Dorado teammates Brian Anderson and Chris and Shelly Duncan as Major League Baseball World Series champions.
