A little Old Pueblo neighborhood trivia

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Old Pueblo has roughly 40 different and unique neighborhoods or barrios.
This is the Millville neighborhood dating back to the 1940's, but due to the absence of any signs, you might be hard-pressed to know the name.
The home in the top photo was built in 1934, while Barrio Metalico (bottom photo) was completed in 2004. Millville is also the location of the Ice House Lofts, a gated condominium community rebuilt from an abandoned ice house heavily damaged by fire in 1970.
The design is similar to NYC loft-style homes built in former industrial buildings.
The Millville Neighborhood is bordered roughly by 22nd Street, Aviation Parkway, Euclid and Toole Avenues.
