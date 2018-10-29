Man dies days after falling out of vehicle

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson man has died from injuries sustained in a fall from a moving vehicle, according to police.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 30-year-old Robert A. Robles died on Wednesday, Oct. 24. He was taken to the hospital on Oct. 20.
Police say Robles was the passenger in a vehicle driven by his girlfriend. They had attended a wedding and were returning home from a bar at about 2:30 a.m. Both had been drinking, police said.
The vehicle was moving at about 40 mph in the 2200 block of West Anklam Road when Robles exited the vehicle for unknown reasons. Two other people helped put the injured man into the backseat of his girlfriend’s vehicle and she took him to St. Mary’s Hospital. He was later transferred to Banner University Medical Center. Doctor’s said he had a non-survivable brain injury.
Police were not notified of the incident until the day Robles dies, so they were not able to determine the level of impairment of his girlfriend. No arrests or citations have been issued.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.