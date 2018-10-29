NW Healthcare offering ‘Roll up your sleeve and go’ free drive thru flu shots

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Want to get the flu shot this year, but aren't able to get to a clinic - this event is for you. A free drive-thur flu shot clinic.
Northwest Healthcare is holding this free event on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Northwest Emergency Center in Marana at 6350 Marana Center Boulevard, across from Tucson Premium Outlets.
No appointment is necessary to get the shot, for those 18 years of age and older. The clinic is on a first come, first served basis.
By getting the flu vaccine, you can help protect yourself from influenza and may also avoid spreading influenza to others.
