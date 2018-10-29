Police asking Sahuarita residents to use Nixle app for safety info

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As times change and things become more digitally based, the Sahuarita Police Department is working to keep up and to keep residents of their town informed about crime and events.
Police in Sahuarita are asking town residents to subscribe to Nixle, a notification service that sends real-time updates on crime, events, traffic, missing persons, and severe weather.
The department says as the town continues to grow and things become more based around techology, Nixle allows them to reach a large group of people fast with important information.
“If we’re in an area with a heavy police presence and there’s any type of danger to the public or whether there’s not any danger we will notify the public that we are out there,” Sahuarita police Sgt. Michael Falquez said. “Such as a case of a search warrant, it helps prevent some of the hysteria that does come around and lets the public know.”
Sahuarita PD is asking community members to text 85629 to 888777 or go to Nixle.com and enter 85629 to sign up.
