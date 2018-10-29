2018 Veterans Day events across southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Honoring the military - both veterans and active duty personnel with events across southern Arizona.
TUCSON:
99th annual Veterans Day parade Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Downtown Tucson
The American Legion Post 7 hosts the parade and ceremony in downtown Tucson starting at Granada and Alameda. This years theme: “Celebration of Armistice Day”
More information: http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org/
SIERRA VISTA:
The City of Sierra Vista’s 24th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov.10 beginning at 9 a.m.
The route will run down Fry Boulevard at 7th street and end at Veterans Memorial Park. A short ceremony will follow in the park.
For more information, please contact Laura Killberg at Laura.Killberg@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
Hats Off to Heroes: Tucson’s annual salute to veterans of service in the armed forces will take place at Reid Park’s DeMeester Band Shell, Nov. 11 from noon to 6:30 p.m. The program will feature many events to honor our veterans and military personnel. During the day, there will be food trucks, a veteran?s resource fair and many favorite local bands to keep your friends, family and neighbors entertained. More information: https://www.hatsofftoheroes.org/
PCC to celebrate veterans with 7th annual event:
Pima Community College’s Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Avenue is hosting an early Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program will include speakers, entertainment, food, and recognition of local businesses that support veterans. The event, which will take place next to the historic Roosevelt building, is free and open to all. Parking is free as well.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and honors all people who have served in the U.S. military, recognizing them for their love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. This year Nov. 11 falls on a Sunday. Pima is closed in observation of the holiday on Nov. 12.
Old Tucson honors veterans from Friday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 201 South Kinney Road, Tucson, 85735 with free admission Friday to Sunday for all active military and veterans. There will also be a special military flag parade each day.
More information: http://oldtucson.com/events/veterans-day-weekend-at-old-tucson-2/
Bearizona: Free admission for Veterans and Active Duty Military on Sunday Nov. 11
This Veterans Day, Bearizona Wildlife Park invites all active duty and retired military to enjoy a day at the park as a Thank You for their service, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.
Bearizona is located at 1500 E W Historic Rte 66, Williams, AZ 86046
Information from The Military Wallet:
Applebee’s, Nov. 11, 2018: One of 8 entrées to choose from for a free meal. Military ID or proof of service required. You can read all about the offer in our post here, and get more information and check out all of Applebee’s locations on their website.
LongHorn Steakhouse, Nov. 11, 2018. Free appetizer or dessert (no purchase required, no restrictions). Additional 10 percent off for guests that dine with Veterans on Nov.11. Offer good for Veterans and active-duty military members. Proof of service required. Find a location near you here.
Olive Garden, Nov. 11, 2018. Free entrée from a special menu. Entrées are served with unlimited soup or house salad and garlic breadsticks. Offer good for veterans and active duty military; proof of service required. Read our guide to Olive Garden’s Veterans Day special and take a look at their locations.
On The Border, Nov. 11, 2018. Veterans and current servicemembers will receive a free Choose-2 Combo Meal. Each combo is accompanied with sides of Mexican rice and refried beans (black beans upon request), plus endless complimentary tortilla chips and housemade salsa. Dine-in only, proof of service required. More info; Locations
Outback Steakhouse, Nov. 11, 2018. Free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available to Military Personnel and veterans with ID. Also available 10 percent OFF Heroes Discount is open to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders, with corresponding state or federal service ID through Dec 31, 2018. You can learn more in our post on Outback’s military discount and find an Outback near you with the restaurant’s locator tool, as well as checking out their Operation Homefront initiative.
Texas Roadhouse, Nov. 11, 2018. Free meal from special menu. Includes sides and a soft drink, coffee, or tea. Proof of service required. Dine-in only. You can access more info and find locations on Texas Roadhouse’s website.
Wienerschnitzel, Nov. 11, 2018. A complimentary Chili Dog, small fries and 20 oz. drink at participating Wienerschnitzel locations, with valid military ID or by wearing a military uniform. Locations.
FREE MEALS AFTER VETERANS DAY:
Golden Corral, Nov. 12, 2018 (5 pm TO 9 pm): The 18th annual Golden Corral Military Appreciation dinner is available to any person who has ever served in the United States Military. If you are a veteran, retired, currently serving, in the National Guard or Reserves, you are invited to participate in Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation dinner, which you can learn all about in our post here.
In celebration of Veterans Day, SmileDirectClub, the doctor-directed, at-home invisible aligner therapy company, is eager to give back in honor of the holiday.
During Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 9 – Nov. 12, SmileDirectClub will be giving all active military and veterans $200 off of their invisible aligner purchase for those who visit one of the brand’s 150 SmileShop locations, with proof of military ID. In addition to the hefty discount, SmileDirectClub will also be donating 10% of the sales from those military and veterans’ members to the Fisher House Foundation, a military-based nonprofit which creates comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay while a loved one is receiving treatment.
