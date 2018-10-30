Applications being accepted for school district board vacancies

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office is accepting applications for multiple school district board vacancies.
Positions are currently available in the following locations: Ash Creek Elementary District, Bisbee Unified School District, Bowie Unified School District (four positions), Cochise Elementary School District, Naco Elementary District, and Palominas Elementary School District. The Career and Technical Education Districts in Bisbee, Bowie, Sierra Vista, and Tombstone also have one vacancy in each district.
All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. To be eligible applicants must be a registered voter, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years of age, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately prior to taking office, and the candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district.
If you are interested in filling a vacancy, email your letter of interest and resume to rmartinez@cochise.az.gov or mail to Cochise County School Superintendent, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or fax to (520) 432-7136. Once received, you will be contacted to set up a phone interview with County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
Please include information about yourself, including education and work experience, which board you are applying for, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, email, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support.
