Asian stocks rally as weaker yuan eases fear of more tariffs

MORE CHINESE TARIFFS: On Monday, Bloomberg News reported that the Trump administration plans to announce a new wave of tariffs on Chinese goods in December, if upcoming talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping fail to substantially diffuse tensions. The report cited unnamed sources who said the tariffs could cover imports from China that have not already been hit by tariffs, amounting to up to $257 billion worth of imports. A weakening of the Chinese yuan, which can make exports more price competitive, lifted sentiment in Asia. The yuan had declined to 6.9644 per dollar by midday on Monday, the lowest level since May 2008. It fell to 6.9678 against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon.