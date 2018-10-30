Celebrating 20 years of connecting Tucson youth to nature through photography

The Parks in Focus program kicks off each January with a series of after-school activities held at each of the six BGCT locations in Tucson and Saturday field trips to visit, explore, and photograph sites like Agua Caliente Regional Park, Saguaro National Park, Tumacácori National Historic Park, and the Tucson Botanical Gardens. These activities lead up to introductory weekend camping trips to settings like Mount Lemmon and Chiricahua National Monument. In the summer, the most engaged participants from the school year get invited to participate in one or more 5-day and 6-day camping trips to Sedona, Flagstaff, and the Grand Canyon.