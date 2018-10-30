County will not seek sewer fee billing changes for non-residential customers

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department (RWRD) had proposed a modification to the sewer user fee billing methodology for Multi-Family, Commercial, and Industrial user classes. After extensive analysis, the Department determined that the rate change would adversely affect commercial users, schools and multi-family residents, particularly multi-housing with residents with limited income, and therefore will not be submitted for Board of Supervisors approval.
The proposed modification sought to base sewer user bills on actual water usage each month, rather than the average water used during the Winter Quarter. Public comment was sought on the proposed modifications and after receiving feedback from stakeholders and the public, RWRD and Pima County Administration have decided to table the rate change initiative.
The steps the Department and the RWRAC took to gather feedback on this topic from the community were of paramount importance in understanding the various challenges with the current billing methodology for Non-Residential users.
Valuable feedback from small business owners, small and large multi-family complex owners, and other stakeholders was received and required continued review and deliberation of this topic.
Once final review and deliberation on the topic is complete, RWRD will again reach out to stakeholders and seek public comment on future proposed modifications.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.