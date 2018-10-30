County will not seek sewer fee billing changes for non-residential customers

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department (RWRD) had proposed a modification to the sewer user fee billing methodology for Multi-Family, Commercial, and Industrial user classes. After extensive analysis, the Department determined that the rate change would adversely affect commercial users, schools and multi-family residents, particularly multi-housing with residents with limited income, and therefore will not be submitted for Board of Supervisors approval.