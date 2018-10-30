Crayola experience coming to Chandler, AZ

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Chandler is about to get a splash of color in May of next year with the Crayola Experience coming to the Chandler Fashion Center. This will be the fifth location in the U.S.
The attraction is set to cover 20,000 square feet with 4,000 square feet of retail space to feature the worlds largest selection of Crayola products such as plush toys, apparel, and other unique souvenirs.
“The Crayola Experience is more than just an attraction - it’s a dynamic and colorful place where families can come together to create, play and make memories that will last a lifetime,” according to Victoria Lozano, the Crayola SVP & GM of Crayola Attractions & Retail.
Visitors will be able to experience naming and wrapping their own Crayola crayon, star in their own coloring page, use their touch to bring art to 4-D life, create melting wax spin-art, and other brand new experiences Crayola will debut in Chandler. The attraction will be open 365 days a year and will offer private events, group trips, birthday parties, and annual passes.
To learn more about the Crayola Experience and purchase tickets go to www.crayolaexperience.com
