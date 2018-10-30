Early morning burglaries in Dove Mountain possibly connected

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was not the early morning wake up call a group on the northwest side expected. Four stores in two different plazas broken into in the Dove Mountain area.
The Cotton Blossom was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, it’s a nonprofit thrift store that helps the community. Misty Kornancki is the store manager at the current location at Twin Peaks and Tangerine.
They have been around for over 12 years and nothing like this has ever happened to the store.
According Kornancki, the suspect or suspects used a huge rock to break a side window at the store. Once in the store a cash register, jewelry, a donation jar and some high end purses were taken. The store believes it has cost them over $2,000 in damages and stolen property. They were closed on Monday, but they will open back up on Tuesday.
The Savaya Coffee Market was also hit this morning. They have surveillance video of the incident.
The video shows a man throw a rock at the window, he breaks the glass and then crawls in. The suspect can be seen taking what looks like a cash register and then leaving the store.
Monica Vieira is the Savaya Coffee Market manager, she arrived to find glass all over the shop floor. She called police right away. She says, she is not going to let this incident get to her.
Also this morning, a nail saloon had a rock thrown at their front door and a Walgreens in the area had a broken drive-thru window.
Marana Police are investigating this case. They say, it’s possible that the break-ins could be related. Anyone with information about the case, is asked to call 88-CRIME.
