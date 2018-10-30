Fight leads to arrest of Sierra Vista man on sex crime charge

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Sierra Vista man is facing a sex crime charge after getting into a fight with a Tucson man who posed as a young teen boy, city police said.
The Sierra Vista Police Department said Cecil John Lipps, 32, was arrested on a charge of luring a minor for sex on Monday, Oct. 29.
The SVPD said Lipps got into a fight with Michael Ballantyne, of Tucson, at a hotel in the 1500 block of East Fry Boulevard.
Ballantyne said he posed as a minor staying in the hotel room in an attempt to catch a sexual predator, according to the SVPD.
“Ballantyne told officers he posed as a 13-year-old boy and made arrangements online with someone to meet him at the hotel, where he had rented a room, for the stated purpose of having sex,” the SVPD said in a news release. “Ballantyne said he tried to confront Lipps verbally. Ballantyne said a fight erupted when Lipps tried to punch him and tried to take his camera and phone.”
Lipps was released after posting bond Tuesday, Oct. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joshua Nicola at 520-452-7500.
