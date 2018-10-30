Halloween can be deadly for pedestrians, traffic study says

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013 file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene where police say a woman was critically injured after being struck by a minivan on Halloween night while trying to cross the street with two young children, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Police said the 1- and 5-year-old children weren't injured. A study released on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 finds that car-pedestrian accidents kill four more people on average on Halloween than on other days. (James Buck/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP) (James Buck)