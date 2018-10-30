Indonesia plane crash search finds remains, debris at sea

Father of Bhavye Suneja, one of the pilots of a Lion Air plane that crashed in Indonesia reacts as he leaves for the airport in New Delhi, India, Monday, Oct.29, 2018. A Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Monday in a blow to the country's aviation safety record after the lifting of bans on its airlines by the European Union and U.S. (AP Photo) (AP)