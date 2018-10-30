Man breaks into the home of a 5-year-old girl in attempted molestation

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On July 25, 2017, Michael Hernandez entered the home of a 5-year-old girl when a door was accidentally left unlocked and proceeded to engage in sexual conduct with the child.
When officers responded, some of the families clothing was found in a neighbor’s yard and the mother’s bedroom window, which is always closed, had been opened. Polices matched the fingerprint on the window to Hernandez.
When questioned, Hernandez stated he initially tried to gain access through the mother’s window, however, it was too high for him to crawl through, that’s when Hernandez discovered a door to the home was unlocked.
Last week, Michael Hernandez was convicted of Attempted Molestation of a Child, Sexual Conduct with a Minor Under Fifteen, and Burglary in the Second Degree. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec 10, 2018.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.