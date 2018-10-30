Massive Tucson crowd of all faiths honors Jews killed at Pittsburgh synagogue

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The sound of somber strength blared from the Tucson Jewish Community Center Monday night, October 29.
More than a thousand people packed the Sculpture Garden to honor victims thousands of miles away with prayer and songs of hope.
A Multifaith Community Vigil was held in memory of the 11 Jewish worshippers shot and killed inside a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania synagogue shooting on Saturday.
The tragedy touched more than just Jewish people at Monday night's vigil.
"It just affects us on such a human level. It's such an unspeakable tragedy that people were gunned down in their place of worship. I think that can touch every human being," said Lisa Lemarbre, a self-identified Atheist who told Tucson News Now there was no hesitation when it came to participating in the gathering.
That community spirit, regardless of faith, was evident with leaders of so many religions coming forward to speak to the crowd.
Tucson Police Department officers provided extra protection, with cars and officers patrolling the grounds to give visitors a safe space to reflect.
The sight of uniformed officers swarming the site was a sight JCC visitors weren't used to.
"It hasn't been common here. But there really is no border, there is no boundary, for this kind of hate," said Nan Rubin, a member of the Tucson Jewish community.
The alleged anti-Semitic attacker went after Jews, specifically, but the people at Monday's gathering told me it's not just a Jewish injustice.
"Because violence has struck everywhere. We're not the only group, the only people that have been challenged by this kind of hatred," Rubin said.
Organizers put the vigil together in two short days and lit 11 candles at the front of the JCC stage to mark the memory of each of the 11 lives lost.
“We wanted to do it in a timely manner so that people who are in the midst of mourning have a place to come together in community,” said Jewish History Museum Director Bryan Davis. “It’s part of a national tragedy and concern and it’s not an isolated incident, unfortunately.”
