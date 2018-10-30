New program takes unique approach to battle opioid crisis

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County officials hope a new federal grant aids in the battle against the opioid crisis at a local level. The $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was accepted by the board of supervisors this month.
It will help fund a program called Unified Medication Assisted Treatment Targeted Engagement Response or U-MATTER. The program takes a different approach, pairing Tucson police officers with drug counselors.
When an officer encounters an addict in the field, they can call the counselor who would then try to convince the individual to go through treatment, instead of sending them to jail.
The counselors are people who have gone through similar situations and are able to guide them through the process while providing peer support.
Brenden Bond is one of the counselors in the new program. He was in an out of jail until receiving help at the behavioral health organization CODAC. He said sometimes individuals need to know that success is possible.
“Jail needs to happen but it’s not always the answer for some people,” he said.
The program is a collaboration between the county, Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and CODAC. Bond said he thinks the team effort will be more effective.
“Everyone’s separated, doing their own thing, fighting the same fight, but if we all come together it’s just going to be a lot more productive,” he said.
He believes this approach could be the turning point.
“I’m excited that this is happening and that I’m a part of it, and that people can have the chance to gain treatment and not just keep going around the mountain and getting charged and going to jail and getting out, never finding out about themselves or why they’re using or why they keep on relapsing,” he said.
The grant will fund the program for three years. During that time, the University of Arizona’s Southwest Institute for Research on Women will evaluate the program to see how effective it is.
