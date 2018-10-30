Nintendo quarterly profit up on Switch console, game sales

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, shoppers standing on an escalator passes by the logo of Nintendo at an electronics store in Tokyo. Nintendo Co., the Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises, has recorded a 12 percent gain in its profit in July-September on the back of healthy Switch console sales. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) (Shizuo Kambayashi)