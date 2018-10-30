Paving work to occur on Marshall Gulch

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Paving work is scheduled to occur on Marshall Gulch on Mt. Lemmon from Monday Nov 5 to Friday Nov 9 to repair holes in the roadway.
Expect delays as upper Marshall Gulch will be closed with access for pedestrians. Lower Marshall Gulch will remain in current state with one side of the road open to vehicles.
Visitors are advised to avoid the area if possible.
For more information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center (520) 749 8700.
