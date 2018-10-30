Pima County opens additional early voting sites

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Recorder's Office now has 12 early voting sites open, as of Monday, Oct. 29, for the 2018 general election.
"Early Voting sites are placed throughout Pima County to offer our Voters the flexibility to vote according to their schedule," said F. Ann Rodriguez, Pima County Recorder, in a recent news release. "We even have Saturday hours at some sites. No excuses. Get out and vote!"
Any registered voter in Pima County can visit an early voting site and cast their ballot early. A full list of early voting locations, as well as hours and directions is available on the Pima County Recorder's website at www.recorder.pima.gov, and click on Early Voting Sites.
Those who have already mailed their ballots (already voted) are able to check the ballot status as well online at www.recorder.pima.gov and click on the “Ballot by Mail Status” option.
The “Ballot by Mail Status” option offers Pima County Voters the ability to check if their ballot has been received and if it has been turned over to the Department of Elections for tabulation.
For any additional questions please call the Pima County Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330. Out-of-town residents may call 1-800-775-7462 and ask for extension 44330.
