Pittsburgh massacre brings back vivid memories to U of A student

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On April 13, 2014 a man, now on death row, shot and killed three people at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, near Kansas City.
Inside the theater was a group of young girls who were auditioning for a local play.
One of those was 14-year-old Berkley Selvin.
“We were upstairs in a room,” she said. “I got a text from my dad asking are you okay?”
“My best friend called her parents to say goodbye, another girl started to cry,” she said.
She was frozen, terrified, trying to process the situation.
“Luckily two of the girls I was with, their first instinct was to push tables and chairs up against the door to barricade the door against the danger that could be right outside,” Selvin said. “We stayed barricaded in that room for two hours with no contact from security or anybody.”
It finally took police several tense minutes of note passing back and forth under the doors, to convince their girls they were not the shooter and they were safe to come out.
“I came out, I saw police rushing everywhere, I saw ambulances rushing everywhere, caution tape, the media,” she said. “We just got bombarded with people.”
Those moments never go away.
“This has weighed heavily on my life," she said. “So when I walk into a lecture hall, I pick a seat where I’m less likely to be shot and where I’m closest to an exit because that’s how afraid I am of being harmed.”
It extends beyond school to concerts, movie theaters, shopping “because it’s not safe anywhere.” she said.
So when those images of the massacre in Pittsburgh appeared on television, it brought back the emotions she’s lived with for the past five years,
“I cried for two hours, that’s because I feel for Pittsburgh, I really, really do,” she said. “Because I relive that trauma along with the people I was with because we relive that every time there’s a shooting.”
And it happens often now, many times in churches and synagogues.
“I should not have to be worried about going into a synagogue or Jewish Community Center but unfortunately that’s the reality of the world we live in,” she said. “It’s not fair.”
Selvin took part in the vigil at the University of Arizona organized by the Hillel University on campus.
