Salvation Army Christmas ticket registration begins Nov. 1

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Salvation Army is preparing to help thousands of children receive Christmas gifts by distributing Christmas Tickets at all of their locations in Tucson, according to a recent news release.
“The Christmas Ticket program is crucial for families who cannot provide Christmas gifts for their children, and we encourage people in the Tucson community to join our ‘Fight for Good’ by donating new toys to the program,” said Captain David Oh, The Salvation Army Tucson area coordinator. “Last year, we helped more than 3,500 children receive Christmas gifts. This year, we are expecting that number to increase to 4,000.”
The Christmas Ticket program allows low income families to receive new Christmas toys to give to their children.
Families with children ages 12 and under interested in this program are encouraged to visit their local Salvation Army in Tucson to receive a Christmas Ticket. Each Christmas Ticket will provide application instructions for families to bring to their scheduled appointment with a case manager at the Hospitality House. One ticket will cover the entire family with children ages 12 and under.
Sign up is taking place from Thursday, Nov. 1 to Monday, Nov. 12 (or while Christmas ticket supplies last); ticket pick up can be done at one of the following locations, during business hours:
- Amphi Corps Community Center (218 E. Prince Rd.)
- South Corps Community Center (1625 S. 3rd Ave.)
- Temple/Korean Corps Community Center (1001 N. Richey Blvd.)
- Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Ave.)
For more information about the Christmas Ticket program, please call 520-792-1629 or visit salvationarmytucson.org/christmas-toy-pre-registration.
To donate new and unwrapped toys, please drop off at the Hospitality House or call 520-795-9671.
