Arizona Basketball cruises past Western New Mexico 95-44

TUCSON, AZ -Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph scored a game-high 20 points Tuesday night to lead the Arizona Wildcats to a 95-44 win over Western New Mexico at McKale Center in the team's first exhibition game of the season.
Randolph was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range and 6 -of-8 from the field in 24 minutes. He also grabbed four rebounds, had three assists and three steals. The Wildcats shot 58 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 3-pointers in the win.
Four other Wildcats scored in double digits, including freshman guard Brandon Williams, who had 14 points. Senior forward Ryan Luther had 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds, while Ira Lee and Emmanuel Akot each finished with 10 points. Point guard Justin Coleman had a game-high six assists.
Arizona will play next on Sunday at 7 p.m., against Chaminade in its final exhibition game.
You can read more about the Cats first exhibition game over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
