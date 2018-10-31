Birthright citizen a bit shaken, but standing his ground

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Alonzo Flores was born in Douglas on Aug. 18, 1986.
He was delivered by a mid-wife, not a doctor at a hospital.
That decision is causing him headaches, 32 years later.
Because he was not born in a hospital, he doesn’t have a birth certificate.
A few months after his birth, Flores' mother took him to Mexico to escape domestic violence from Flores' father.
Flores' mother is Mexican while his father was American.
She registered him in Mexico, even though he was not born there.
Now, he is spending thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours trying to undo a hastily made decision and to prove once and for all he’s a birthright citizen.
“The government considers that I’m a Mexican citizen, not a U.S. citizen,” he said.
When he filed out forms to get a birth affidavit, he certified he did not have a birth record in another country, He was charged with fraud and sent to prison,
Because he said he was a U.S. citizen on a visa application, he was given an extra 60 days.
“I never thought that just to be fighting for my rights in this country, being a very good citizen, being on time with my taxes and being the best citizen, I was going to be sent to prison,” he said.
What he didn’t know is there has been a subtle crackdown on people who apply for for a visa or birth certificates, but don’t have proof of citizenship.
“It started in Texas but has spread to Arizona in the past couple of months,” said Claudia Arevalo, a Tucson immigration attorney. “They began questioning people who where applying for visas or delayed birth certificates."
So when President Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order denying all birthright citizenship, she was not surprised.
“No, it’s been the policy of this administration for a while now,” she said. “I don’t think this right can be taken away.”
The birthright law was written into the U.S. Constitution and ratified in 1858. There have been challenges in the past.
Arizona lawmakers tried and failed in 2011.
“If you are born in the United States, that shouldn’t be a question,” she said. “You are a United States citizen.”
But for Flores, he’s caught in the middle.
He has his school records, records to show where he was born by a midwife, social security, tax records and his baptismal records.
But it’s up to a judge to make the decision.
“I’m just going to keep fighting,” he said. “I’m never going to stop fighting for my rights.”
