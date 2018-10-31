FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Start to November!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The forecast for Halloween in southern Arizona is anything but scary -- cool, clear and dry.
After highs in the low 70s for your Halloween, temps will be falling to a low of 46 overnight. It’ll be even colder out east in parts of Graham and Cochise county as there has been a freeze warning issued from 2AM - 8AM Thursday morning. Temps will be in the uppre 20s and low 30s.
Please have a fun and safe Halloween.
TONIGHT: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Parlty sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Ssunny skies with highs in the low 80s.