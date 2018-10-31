How to keep your trick-or-treater safe from registered sex offenders

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - At the beginning of 2018 there were approximately 13,939 registered sex offenders in Arizona, according to the Department of Public Safety. That’s already close to the total from the previous year when there were 14,488.
So as kids go to a stranger’s house for candy on Halloween, how can parents know that their children are not approaching the front door of a registered sex offender?
"It is a concern to a point. You don’t know, ... You hope that they’re not handing out candy,” Liz Wofford said.
The DPS recommends three main steps to keep your child safe. The first is to search for registered sex offenders near where you’ll be trick-or-treating with the kids. Search the DPS registry of sexual offenders to learn if any may be living near you.
For Wofford, keeping things close to home and familiar spots is a big part of how she aims to keep her daughter safe on Halloween.
“Mostly we stick around the area we trust and it’s usually similar people; you know, go to friends and neighbors,” she said.
The second thing DPS recommends to parents, which applies to any time of year, is to register for alerts when a sex offender moves near you.
Finally, DPS says to find safety tips for both you and your child to keep in mind. A few of the safety tips they recommend are:
- Tell your child to stay in a well lit area
- Explain to your child that they need to say no or get away from any person that makes them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused
- Make sure your kids who go trick-or-treating without you always stay in groups with people they trust and that you know
