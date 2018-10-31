Iraq refugee living in Tucson accused of making bombs

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson man, a refugee from Iraq, has been accused of making car bombs.
According to the federal complaint, Ahmad Suhad Ahmad agreed to build remote-controlled devices to kill targets in Mexico for undercover FBI agents.
The investigation began in December 2016 when Ahmad allegedly told an agent he knew how to detonate a bomb using a cellphone. Ahmad said he learned how during the war in Iraq.
The FBI said a source met with Ahmad in April 2017 and Ahmad agreed to show the source how to make the bomb. Federal agents said they met with Ahmad numerous times at his apartment in Tucson over the next few weeks.
On April 26, 2017, Ahmad allegedly traveled to Las Vegas with two undercover agents. The plan was to build the bomb at a condo there.
The FBI said Ahmad constructed one bomb and showed agents how to build a second.
According to the Daily Mail, Ahmad left Iraq more than 10 years ago and ran a mechanic shop in Tucson.
This is not Ahmad’s first run-in with authorities.
According to court documents, he was arrested on drug charges in December 2016 and June 2017. He allegedly violated his probation and was sentenced to time in state prison in early 2018.
Ahmad also faced a federal drug charge in 2017.
Ahmad’s preliminary hearing is set for Friday, Nov. 2 in Tucson.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.