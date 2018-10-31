Pima County man convicted in cyclist’s death

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Pima County man has been convicted in the death of a cyclist in Rita Ranch.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said a jury found Eric Joseph Corral, 47, guilty of negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.
Corral hit Scott Koch while the 58-year-old Koch was riding his bike on East Valencia Road on Aug. 12, 2016.
Investigators said Corral was extremely drunk and fled the scene after hitting Koch.
“Corral slowed, but did not stop even though his windshield was shattered,” the PCAO said in a news release. “Officers eventually found Corral at Kolb and Golf Links, approximately 10 miles away. Officers attempted to stop Corral, but he continued to drive and turn onto Swan (before) he was cut off by a taxi driver and forced to stop.”
Authorities said they found beer and mini liquor bottles in Corral’s vehicle.
Corral’s BAC was 0.313 -- more than double the legal limit -- two hours after the collision.
He will be sentenced Nov. 28.
