Some of troops headed to border will be temporarily assigned to D-M

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Some of the thousands of troops headed for the U.S.-Mexico border will be in Tucson, at least for a little while.
In a document released Wednesday, Oct. 31, the Pentagon said it is sending 7,000 troops to the border for Operation Faithful Patriot.
One U.S. official said the troops will be sent initially to staging bases in California, Texas and Arizona while Customs and Border Protection works out precisely where it wants the troops positioned.
Some of the troops coming to Arizona will be temporarily assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base while others will head to Fort Huachuca.
The operation has been described as an effort to help CBP “harden the southern border” by stiffening defenses at and near legal entry points. Military personnel are legally prohibited from engaging in immigration enforcement. The troops will include military police, combat engineers and others helping on the border.
The troops are expected to perform a wide variety of functions such as transporting supplies for the Border Patrol, but not engage directly with migrants seeking to cross the border, officials said.
According to the Defense Department, the troops will come from North and South Carolina, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, Washington, Kentucky and Kansas.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the number of troops could rise as high as 15,000. That would be about the same as the number of service members in Afghanistan.
The operation was ordered as large, slow-moving caravans of Central American migrants are moving from Mexico toward America. The caravans are not expected to arrive until December and no one knows where the migrants will decide to try to cross into the U.S.
Operation Faithful Patriot adds to the 2,000 National Guard troops sent to the border earlier this year.
In an interview Monday, President Trump said the U.S. would build “tent cities” for asylum seekers.
"We're going to put tents up all over the place," told Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham. "They're going to be very nice and they're going to wait and if they don't get asylum, they get out."
Under current protocol, migrants who clear an initial screening are often released until their cases are decided in immigration court, which can take several years.
Several churches in the Tucson area have been scrambling to help the migrant families already in Arizona. In the recent weeks, ICE has releases hundreds of families to the Tucson, Yuma and Phoenix areas.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.